Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

ELAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

