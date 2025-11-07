Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.450-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.4 billion-$343.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.1 billion.
COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.
In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.6% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
