Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Porch Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. Porch Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Porch Group Price Performance
PRCH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,666. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 2.84. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.
Insider Transactions at Porch Group
In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 999,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,685,962.96. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regi Vengalil sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,434.60. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Porch Group
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porch Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cameco Stock Falls After Earnings, Why the Dip May Be a Gift
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.