Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.8890. 21,866,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,221,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

