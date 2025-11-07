Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $98.71 and last traded at $102.30. Approximately 5,212,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,837,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

Specifically, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,639.02. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,952.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942. This represents a 98.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,000. The trade was a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Roku Trading Down 2.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -511.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Roku by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Roku by 31,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.