Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 771,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.94. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,593.04. The trade was a 39.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the sale, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,824,931. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 328,325.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.