DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.0 million-$897.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

DOCN traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,030. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 263.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 92,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7,047.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 196,059 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

