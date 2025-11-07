Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock Price

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Ralliant Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,477,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,247,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Analyst Recommendations for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

