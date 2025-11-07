Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 185,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $763.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.12. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.