Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 185,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $763.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.12. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $17.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
