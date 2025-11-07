JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $46.75

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.