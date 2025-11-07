Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 201.32%.The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance
STRO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,076. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma
In other news, Director Connie Matsui acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 111,754 shares of company stock worth $89,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
