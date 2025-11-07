Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on U. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,883,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,004. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $4,803,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,949,164.36. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,386,951 shares of company stock worth $101,340,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,647,000 after buying an additional 930,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

