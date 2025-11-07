Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Gen Digital stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 7,009,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $5,732,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 304,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

