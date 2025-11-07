NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NTCT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 434,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,575. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,520. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,092.49. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 136,377 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

