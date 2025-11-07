Wells Fargo & Company Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $34.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,178. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LiveRamp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

