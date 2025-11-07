Mont Royal Resources (ASX:MRZ) Insider Purchases A$103,668.38 in Stock

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Henry acquired 2,528,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$103,668.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Mont Royal Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Wapatik project comprising 220 claims that covers an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region, Quebec; and 75% interests in the Northern Lights Minerals projects situated in Quebec, Canada.

