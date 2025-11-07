Mont Royal Resources (ASX:MRZ) Insider Purchases A$103,668.38 in Stock

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Henry acquired 2,528,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$103,668.38.
Mont Royal Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.50.
About Mont Royal Resources
