Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Universal Electronics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.010-0.110 EPS.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 205,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

