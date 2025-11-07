Journeo (LON:JNEO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 778 and last traded at GBX 476, with a volume of 83872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 484.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £83.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Journeo (LON:JNEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Journeo had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 EPS for the current year.

In other Journeo news, insider Nick Lowe sold 100,000 shares of Journeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450, for a total value of £450,000. Also, insider Russ Singleton sold 217,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450, for a total value of £979,839. Insiders own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

