NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE VYX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

