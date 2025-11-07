Critical Comparison: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Phoenix New Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.82 -$172.25 million $0.36 10.74 Phoenix New Media $724.75 million 0.04 -$7.45 million ($0.72) -3.22

Risk and Volatility

Phoenix New Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than fuboTV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

fuboTV has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for fuboTV and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 1 2 1 2.60 Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 7.61% -6.66% -1.93% Phoenix New Media -8.58% -5.65% -3.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

fuboTV beats Phoenix New Media on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

