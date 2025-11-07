Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

EFXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE EFXT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 303,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 31.7% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

