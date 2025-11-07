Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.6730, with a volume of 1833263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.76.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
