Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Insider Kernwood Limited Buys 2,600 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited bought 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,791,200 shares in the company, valued at C$20,688,360. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position.

Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,750.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited bought 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,507.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Kernwood Limited purchased 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited purchased 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$10,431.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited bought 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,157.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited purchased 7,300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$84,315.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Kernwood Limited acquired 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,760.00.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.38. 37,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

