Insider Selling: Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Insider Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,097,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,887,750. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$25,480.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$107,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 74,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$66,305.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00.

Power Metals Price Performance

Shares of PWM stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.90. 23,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. Power Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.14 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

