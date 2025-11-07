Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Insider Acquires 7,300 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,788,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,658,330. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position.

Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,750.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,507.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Kernwood Limited bought 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited bought 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,431.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Kernwood Limited purchased 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Kernwood Limited bought 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,760.00.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.0%

WEF traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The firm has a market cap of C$120.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.22. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

