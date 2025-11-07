Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 14,132 shares.The stock last traded at $39.2650 and had previously closed at $39.48.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

