YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,625,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 17,711,029 shares.The stock last traded at $4.5250 and had previously closed at $4.54.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF by 341.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

