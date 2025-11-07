Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:BDG Q4 Earnings

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

