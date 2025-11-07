What is William Blair’s Estimate for TARS Q4 Earnings?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $76.81.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,309.22. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,832 in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.