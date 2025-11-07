AutoNation FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.60. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.16 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AN

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.52. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.