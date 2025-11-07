Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New $17.79 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,787,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 9.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

