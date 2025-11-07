Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $469.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.93 and a 200-day moving average of $467.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.