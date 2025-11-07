Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $509,000 Investment in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSUN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

FSUN opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 15.94%.The company had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Analysts expect that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

