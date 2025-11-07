FY2025 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Boosted by William Blair

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.08. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 294.76%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.39.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $621.36 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.68. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AppLovin by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

