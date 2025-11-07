Contrasting Coincheck Group (CNCK) and Its Peers

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Coincheck Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coincheck Group’s rivals have a beta of 5.47, meaning that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coincheck Group N/A -219.83% -4.61% Coincheck Group Competitors -6.89% -6.95% -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coincheck Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coincheck Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Coincheck Group Competitors 867 3023 4516 185 2.47

Coincheck Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Coincheck Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coincheck Group $2.53 billion -$94.71 million -3.99 Coincheck Group Competitors $17.78 billion $307.96 million 12.42

Coincheck Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coincheck Group. Coincheck Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coincheck Group rivals beat Coincheck Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

