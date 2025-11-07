Savant Capital LLC Sells 12,123 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

