Savant Capital LLC Sells 62,315 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,315 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $118,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,529,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

MTUM stock opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.35. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

