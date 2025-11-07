Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $701,000 in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hershey by 69.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.21.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

