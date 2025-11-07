Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $241.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.02. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

