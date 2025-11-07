Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 4,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Accenture by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 103,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ACN opened at $241.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average is $275.02. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.