Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.99. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

