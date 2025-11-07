81,684 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 437,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 828,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 274,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.85. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

