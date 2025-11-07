Reston Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $938.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $796.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

