Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 3,520 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $151,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,152. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $141,433.60.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 11,859 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $477,561.93.

On Monday, October 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 16,075 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $649,108.50.

On Friday, October 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 700 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $28,021.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,022 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $282,705.72.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $145,340.80.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $567,846.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $44.35.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

