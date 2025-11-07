Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $475,000 in Brady Corporation $BRC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $205,318.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 327,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,044.21. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,973 shares of company stock worth $2,299,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:BRC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

