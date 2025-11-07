Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.27 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,317,866. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

