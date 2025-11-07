Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,439,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,613 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 3,995.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 299,366 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 79.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter.

CSAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cosan to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cosan has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.47.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

