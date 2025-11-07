Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 743,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

