Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $485.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.52 and a 200-day moving average of $445.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

