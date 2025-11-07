Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,322,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.